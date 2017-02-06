11.7 C
Ahmadabad
Monday, February 6, 2017.

NEET can be attempted only three times

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi Students wishing to study medical courses can attempt the entrance NEET exams three times only. Ministry of Health and...

Gujarat : 26 acquitted in post Godhra riots

Relief in Customs and Excise Duty

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The income tax for smaller companies with annual turnover upto Rs. 50 crore is reduced to 25% in order to...
Business & Industry

Relief in Customs and Excise Duty

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the General Budget 2017-18 in Parliament today announced substantial relief in Customs and Excise...

Modi happy over increase in population of lions

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the news of 27% increase in population of Asiatic lions. "News...

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar As many as 26 people have been acquitted by an additional district court in cases realting to post Godhra riots....

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The state BJP plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in a grand way. Apart from health camps and...

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad In a major embarrassment to the BJP government supporters of Hardik Patel disrupted and created chaos at a programme of...

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today inducted three more MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. Eight Parliamentary secretaries were administered oath earlier this...

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad A two day session of Gujarat Assembly will begin on August 15. The Assembly will ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill...

