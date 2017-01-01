27 C
Ahmadabad
Sunday, January 1, 2017.

DON'T MISS

Current News

Jail for possessing scrapped notes after March 31

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi Two days before the deadline for depositing old currency notes ends the government came out with a new ordinance...

Gujarati batsman Samit scores record 359 runs

Folk singer showered with Rs.40 lakh notes

CBI raids ‘Bhajiyawala” in Surat

Axis bank under IT scanner in Gujarat too

Business and Industries

Business & Industry

DSP BlackRock launches investor education portal

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., has launched  ‘dspblackrock.com/learn’. It is a comprehensive digital platform that aims to demystify financial concepts, introduce...
Business & Industry

Last day to use old Rs.500 note

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi Thursday would be the last date to use old Rs.500 notes for paying utility bills or buying medicines till...

RBI gets 12.44 trillion old notes

New 100 Re note soon

Now only e-payment above Rs.5,000

IT raids on realtor who declared Rs.13,860 crore

Education

Pandora Box

Pandora Box

Rajesh Kishore appointed Secretary General NHRC

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar Rajesh Kishore, 1980-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, has been appointed as Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission...

Dangis drown Lord Shiva for rains

Two man eater lions caged

AMTS introduces 9 new routes

Kishorsinh Solanki’s novel Aravali launched in Hindi

STAY CONNECTED

639FansLike
605FollowersFollow
0LikesLike
9SubscribersSubscribe

Featured Article

Politics

Birthday bash: Modi app in 5 lakh phones

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The state BJP plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in a grand way. Apart from health camps and...

Patidars disrupt BJP function in Surat

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad In a major embarrassment to the BJP government supporters of Hardik Patel disrupted and created chaos at a programme of...

Three more appointed Parliamentary Secretary

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today inducted three more MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. Eight Parliamentary secretaries were administered oath earlier this...

Two day Gujarat Assembly session from August 22

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad A two day session of Gujarat Assembly will begin on August 15. The Assembly will ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill...

Jitu Vaghani is Gujarat BJP President

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Jitu Vaghani has been appointed president of Gujarat unit of BJP. This follows the resignation of Vijay Rupani who has...

Media, Corporate communication

Defence

Dwadash Jyotirlinga

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©