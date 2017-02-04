DON'T MISS
Gujarat : 26 acquitted in post Godhra riots
Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar As many as 26 people have been acquitted by an additional district court in cases realting to post Godhra riots....
Tax relief for MSMEs
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The income tax for smaller companies with annual turnover upto Rs. 50 crore is reduced to 25% in order to...
Relief in Customs and Excise Duty
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the General Budget 2017-18 in Parliament today announced substantial relief in Customs and Excise...
Bhagwadgomandal encyclopedic dictionary of Gujarati goes online
Great encyclopedic dictionary of Gujarati language Bhagwadgomandal has now been digitized.
Birthday bash: Modi app in 5 lakh phones
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The state BJP plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in a grand way. Apart from health camps and...
Patidars disrupt BJP function in Surat
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad In a major embarrassment to the BJP government supporters of Hardik Patel disrupted and created chaos at a programme of...
Three more appointed Parliamentary Secretary
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today inducted three more MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. Eight Parliamentary secretaries were administered oath earlier this...
Two day Gujarat Assembly session from August 22
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad A two day session of Gujarat Assembly will begin on August 15. The Assembly will ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill...