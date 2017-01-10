17 C
Ahmadabad
Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

DON'T MISS

Current News

Govt. to promote science-driven entrepreneurship : PM

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the country will focus on teaching science in schools to make more scientists....

PM inaugurates international stock exchange

CBSE exams from March 9

Three from Gujarat in ODI cricket team

Tigers spotted in Dang forest in Gujarat

Business and Industries

Business & Industry

DSP BlackRock launches investor education portal

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., has launched  ‘dspblackrock.com/learn’. It is a comprehensive digital platform that aims to demystify financial concepts, introduce...
Business & Industry

Last day to use old Rs.500 note

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi Thursday would be the last date to use old Rs.500 notes for paying utility bills or buying medicines till...

RBI gets 12.44 trillion old notes

New 100 Re note soon

Now only e-payment above Rs.5,000

IT raids on realtor who declared Rs.13,860 crore

Education

Pandora Box

Pandora Box

He fights elections for record!

admin -
0
 Gujarat Global News Network, Vadodara His name is K Padmranjan. This 55 year old Homoeopath is a doctor by education, a businessman by profession....

Gandhi Peace Prize to Chandi Prasad Bhatt

20 percent Ahmedabad school students are obese

426 Fake encounters in last two years

Ahmedabad airport to get 6 new scanners

STAY CONNECTED

639FansLike
604FollowersFollow
0LikesLike
9SubscribersSubscribe

Featured Article

Politics

Birthday bash: Modi app in 5 lakh phones

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The state BJP plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in a grand way. Apart from health camps and...

Patidars disrupt BJP function in Surat

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad In a major embarrassment to the BJP government supporters of Hardik Patel disrupted and created chaos at a programme of...

Three more appointed Parliamentary Secretary

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today inducted three more MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. Eight Parliamentary secretaries were administered oath earlier this...

Two day Gujarat Assembly session from August 22

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad A two day session of Gujarat Assembly will begin on August 15. The Assembly will ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill...

Jitu Vaghani is Gujarat BJP President

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Jitu Vaghani has been appointed president of Gujarat unit of BJP. This follows the resignation of Vijay Rupani who has...

Media, Corporate communication

Defence

Dwadash Jyotirlinga

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©