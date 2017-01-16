22 C
Ahmadabad
Monday, January 16, 2017.

Hardik to return to Gujarat tomorrow

admin -
Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar Patidar leader Hardik Patel who spearheaded the Pattidar reservation movement will return to the state on Tuesday after a six...

Cash limit of withdrawal from ATMs increased to Rs.10,000

25,598 MoUs signed in 8th VGGIS

Two MoUs for biggest oil refineries in Gujarat

India to soon become most digitized economy: Modi

DSP BlackRock launches investor education portal

admin -
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., has launched  ‘dspblackrock.com/learn’. It is a comprehensive digital platform that aims to demystify financial concepts, introduce...
Last day to use old Rs.500 note

admin -
Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi Thursday would be the last date to use old Rs.500 notes for paying utility bills or buying medicines till...

RBI gets 12.44 trillion old notes

New 100 Re note soon

Now only e-payment above Rs.5,000

IT raids on realtor who declared Rs.13,860 crore

BSNL to provide free night calling service

admin -
Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi BSNL would provide free night calling service from its landlines throughout the country. The telecom major has introduced the...

ASE to sell iconic Manek Chowk Building

Chyawanparash too sugary :CERS study

PM and Obama to share views on ‘Mann ki Baat’

Complaints against Teesta for derogatory pictures

Birthday bash: Modi app in 5 lakh phones

admin -
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The state BJP plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in a grand way. Apart from health camps and...

Patidars disrupt BJP function in Surat

admin -
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad In a major embarrassment to the BJP government supporters of Hardik Patel disrupted and created chaos at a programme of...

Three more appointed Parliamentary Secretary

admin -
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today inducted three more MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. Eight Parliamentary secretaries were administered oath earlier this...

Two day Gujarat Assembly session from August 22

admin -
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad A two day session of Gujarat Assembly will begin on August 15. The Assembly will ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill...

Jitu Vaghani is Gujarat BJP President

admin -
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Jitu Vaghani has been appointed president of Gujarat unit of BJP. This follows the resignation of Vijay Rupani who has...

