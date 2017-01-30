14.5 C
Ahmadabad
Monday, January 30, 2017.

DON'T MISS

Current News

1.29 crore cash, liquor, gold seized from Sadhvi in Gujarat

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar Police has arrested Sadhvi Jaishree Giri, Mahant of Mukteshwar Math and has recovered Rs.1.29 crore cash, 2.4 kgs of gold...

Eight from Gujarat to get Padma awards

IIMs can now grant degrees

Inquiry into stampede during King Khan’s rail journey

Financial assistance for transport to farmers in Gujarat

Business and Industries

Business & Industry

DSP BlackRock launches investor education portal

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., has launched  ‘dspblackrock.com/learn’. It is a comprehensive digital platform that aims to demystify financial concepts, introduce...
Business & Industry

Last day to use old Rs.500 note

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi Thursday would be the last date to use old Rs.500 notes for paying utility bills or buying medicines till...

RBI gets 12.44 trillion old notes

New 100 Re note soon

Now only e-payment above Rs.5,000

IT raids on realtor who declared Rs.13,860 crore

Education

Pandora Box

Pandora Box

Chandi Prasad Bhatt of Chipko movement

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Delhi  Last week, Chandi Prasad Bhatt of Chipko movement was awarded Gandhi Peace Prize by the President of India. The citation...

Sabarmati Riverfront lights up to Greet Chinese President

Long distance travel in BRTS to cost more

Nadela gets Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards

Arti of river Sabarmati like Ganga and Yamuna

STAY CONNECTED

640FansLike
602FollowersFollow
0LikesLike
9SubscribersSubscribe

Featured Article

Politics

Birthday bash: Modi app in 5 lakh phones

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The state BJP plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in a grand way. Apart from health camps and...

Patidars disrupt BJP function in Surat

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad In a major embarrassment to the BJP government supporters of Hardik Patel disrupted and created chaos at a programme of...

Three more appointed Parliamentary Secretary

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today inducted three more MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. Eight Parliamentary secretaries were administered oath earlier this...

Two day Gujarat Assembly session from August 22

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad A two day session of Gujarat Assembly will begin on August 15. The Assembly will ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill...

Jitu Vaghani is Gujarat BJP President

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Jitu Vaghani has been appointed president of Gujarat unit of BJP. This follows the resignation of Vijay Rupani who has...

Media, Corporate communication

Defence

Dwadash Jyotirlinga

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©