Eight from Gujarat to get Padma awards
Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar Eight people from the state will be awarded Padma awards in various fields. The central government gives Padma awards every...
Business and Industries
DSP BlackRock launches investor education portal
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., has launched ‘dspblackrock.com/learn’. It is a comprehensive digital platform that aims to demystify financial concepts, introduce...
Last day to use old Rs.500 note
Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi Thursday would be the last date to use old Rs.500 notes for paying utility bills or buying medicines till...
Education
Pandora Box
Gujarati film “The Good Road” nominated for Oscars
Gujarat Global News Network, Mumbai National award winning film “The Good Road” has been nominated in the best foreign film category at next year’s Oscars....
Featured Article
Politics
Birthday bash: Modi app in 5 lakh phones
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The state BJP plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in a grand way. Apart from health camps and...
Patidars disrupt BJP function in Surat
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad In a major embarrassment to the BJP government supporters of Hardik Patel disrupted and created chaos at a programme of...
Three more appointed Parliamentary Secretary
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today inducted three more MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. Eight Parliamentary secretaries were administered oath earlier this...
Two day Gujarat Assembly session from August 22
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad A two day session of Gujarat Assembly will begin on August 15. The Assembly will ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill...
Jitu Vaghani is Gujarat BJP President
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Jitu Vaghani has been appointed president of Gujarat unit of BJP. This follows the resignation of Vijay Rupani who has...