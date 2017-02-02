19 C
Ahmadabad
Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Business & Industry

Tax relief for MSMEs

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The income tax for smaller companies with annual turnover upto Rs. 50 crore is reduced to 25% in order to...

Relief in Customs and Excise Duty

Gujarat and Jharkhand to get AIMS

FIPB to be phased out

Surcharge on e-tickets of railways to be withdrawn

Business & Industry

Relief in Customs and Excise Duty

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the General Budget 2017-18 in Parliament today announced substantial relief in Customs and Excise...

FIPB to be phased out

Highlights of Union budget proposals

Jaitley proposes measures for revenue mobilisation

DSP BlackRock launches investor education portal

Saraswatichandra now in English

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The classic novel in Gujarati literature “Saraswatichandra” is now in English. The novel by Gujarat’s greatest writer Govardhanram Tripathi has...

Eight from Gujarat to get Padma awards

When your doctor goes on Diwali vacation

Save one life- register for stem cell donation

NID Prof’s Book on Caste Conflict and Social Justice in Bihar...

Politics

Birthday bash: Modi app in 5 lakh phones

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad The state BJP plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in a grand way. Apart from health camps and...

Patidars disrupt BJP function in Surat

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad In a major embarrassment to the BJP government supporters of Hardik Patel disrupted and created chaos at a programme of...

Three more appointed Parliamentary Secretary

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today inducted three more MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries. Eight Parliamentary secretaries were administered oath earlier this...

Two day Gujarat Assembly session from August 22

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad A two day session of Gujarat Assembly will begin on August 15. The Assembly will ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill...

Jitu Vaghani is Gujarat BJP President

admin -
0
Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad Jitu Vaghani has been appointed president of Gujarat unit of BJP. This follows the resignation of Vijay Rupani who has...

