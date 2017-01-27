1.29 crore cash, liquor, gold seized from Sadhvi in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Police has arrested Sadhvi Jaishree Giri, Mahant of Mukteshwar Math and has recovered Rs.1.29 crore cash, 2.4 kgs of gold and liquor bottles from her. She has been accused in a cheating case.

According to police Jaishree was head of temple in Banaskantha district. A local jeweler had lodged a complaint against her for fraud and cheating. He had alleged that the Sadhvi had taken gold biscuits worth Rs. 5 crore from him and also issued death threats to him. She did not pay him for gold biscuits.

The police searched the 45-year-old’s home yesterday and discovered 24 gold bars worth about 80 lakhs – and 1.29 crores in cash, almost entirely in the new 2000-rupee notes. Alcohol bottles were also found. Gujarat is a dry state.

Police have lodged a case against sadhvi, chirag Rawal and one more person.

This is not the first time when Sadhvi has been taken under police custody. Earlier also, she was questioned in the death case of her guru Mauni Baba Sanjay Giri and in other fraud cases.

According to reports, the Income-Tax (I-T) officials have been briefed about Sadhvi and the amount of wealth recovered from her.

