1.4 km long Bopal flyover inaugurated

Finally the 1.4 km long Bopal overbridge was inaugurated here on Thursday. Built at the cost of Rs.88 crore this bridge would ease traffic problems of the busy western area. The bridge is the longest one in the city and would connect Bopal to Sanathal cross roads.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the overbridge. He said that the entire S G Highway would be made six lane. For the purpose Rs.700 crore has been granted by the central government. Similarly Ahmedabad- Rajkot highway would be made six lane at the cost of Rs.2,500 crore. This would facilitate people from Saurasthra and would reduce travel time.

The overbridge has been named as Shri LaxmanRao Inamdar “Vakil Saheb”, a RSS leader.

There has been delay of more than four months for the overbridge as CM did not have time for inauguration.

