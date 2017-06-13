12 Gujarat IAS transferred

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat government late on Tuesday night transferred 12 of its senior IAS officers. Pankaj Kumar Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department has been transferred to Revenue Department in place of K Srinivas who has gone to Delhi.

Mukesh Puri Principal Secretary who was with the Narmada Department has been transferred to Urban Development and Urban Housing Department in place of Punamchand Parmar. Mr. Parmar replace Pankaj Kumar in Health Department.

Milind Torawane Secretary Urban Development and Urban Housing has been transferred to Finance Department in place of Sanjeev Kumar. Sanjeev Kumar will now look after Economic Affairs in the Finance Department.

J P Gupta, Commissioner of Health and Medical Education has been transferred to Narmada department in place of Mukesh Puri. Jayanti Ravi replaces J P Gupta. She was Commissioner of Rural Development. Mona Khandar has been transferred to the place of Jayanti Ravi.

Director of Information A J Shah has been transferred as Director of Relief and he will also hold the charge of the post of Commissioner of Relief.

The Charge of office of Director of Information has been given to N B Upadhyay, Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

C V Som Managing Director Gujarat State Civil Supplies has been transferred to the place of Milind Torawane. Commissioner of Relief Manish Bhardwaj has been transferred in place of C V Som.

(For News in Hindi read our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle)