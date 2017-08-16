12 more die of swine flu in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Cases of swine flu are rising in the state triggering panic among people. On Wednesday also 12 more deaths were reported from different cities. The state government is monitoring the situation and taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.

As per the figures of the state health department 212 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Highest number of cases 91 were reported from Ahmedabad followed by Vadodara-31 and Surat 15. Cases have been reported from Gandhinagar, Kutch, Mehsana, Anand, Patan, Banaskantha and other cities.

In August total number of cases are 2095 and 220 deaths have occurred. The health department has started door to door survey in various cities. Ahmedabad Municipal Comissioner Mukesh Kumar called a high level meeting today to assess the situation and asked health department to take strict action to prevent spread of the disease.

