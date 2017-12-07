12 percent candidates in Gujarat have criminal cases against them

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

There are 12 percent candidates in the second phase of Gujarat elections have criminal cases filed against them. Of these 8 percent have serious criminal cases against them. Congress candidates have more criminal cases against them than BJP candidates. 32 percent Congress candidates (22% with serious cases) have criminal cases against 25% (13% serious) of BJP..

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released analysis of data of candidates for the second phase on Thursday. It analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 822 out of 851 candidates, who are contesting in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections to be held on December 14. There are 29 candidates who have not been analysed as the affidavits of these candidates were either badly scanned or the complete affidavits were not available on the ECI website.

Of these 199 (24%) candidates are crorepatis. Pankajbhai Patel, Congress candidate from Daskroi is the richest who has declared Rs.231 crore property followed by Raghu Desai of Congress with 108 crore. BJP has 77 percent and Congress 76 percent crorepati candidates

An independent from Waghodiya- Dharmendrasinh vaghela files the highest income tax and has shown Rs.97crore income in his return. Arvind Patel from Sabarmati who is BJP MLA and contesting again has shown Rs.13 crore plus income in his return followed by Bipinchandra Patel of Congress from Ahmedabad with Rs. 8 crore income.

Out of 822 candidates analyzed, 101 (12%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. 64 (8%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

2 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302). While 7 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-307).

2 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376) and 2 candidates have declared case related to Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354). 3 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person (IPC Section-365).

Among the major parties, 22(26%) out of 86 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 25 (28%) out of 88 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), 6 (8%) out of 74 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), 4 (15%) out of 27 candidates from NCP, 2 (29%) out of 7 candidates from AAP, and 23 (7%) out of 344 Independent candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 13(15%) out of 86 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 18 (21%) out of 88 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), 2 (3%) out of 74 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), 3 (11%) out of 27 candidates from NCP, 1 (14%) out of 7 candidates from AAP, and 14 (4%) out of 344 Independent candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

There are 12(13%) out of 93 constituencies in the Second phase of Gujarat assembly elections having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle