12,000 projects proposed in Vibrant Gujarat 2015 being implemented

If one goes by the Gujarat government’s figures the economy of the state is truly a vibrant one with as many as 12,000 projects proposed in Vibrant Gujarat are being implemented. The government claims that it has brought investment worth crores of rupees and provided employment to many people. Though it does not have figures of investment and employment!!

This information was given by State Industries Minister Saurabh Patel in the Assembly today. Replying to a question by MLA Ratansinh Rathod about Vibrant Gujarat 2015, the minister said that total 17,801 MoUs were signed. Of these 11,999 projects are being implemented and 1176 are under implementation. He claimed that only 3,000 proposals were dropped.

When opposition Congress members demanded details, the minister had no specific data. But he said that 2500 representatives from 110 countries had taken part in the summit and there were eight partner countries. The total expenditure on the three day summit was Rs.61.53 crore!!

What is surprising is that the state government has figures of MoUs done in Vibrant Gujarat summit-2017 but has no idea of investment. And the minister has interesting reply. He informed the Assembly that investment figures changes as projects progress!! The system has no updated information about the investment as on specific date! Investment is ongoing process and so there is no exact information, he added.

