12th class general stream result on Tuesday

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release HSC Arts & Commerce exam results tomorrow on May 30. The Board said that the results will be out early morning at 8 am.

This year, a total of 5,14,965 candidates appeared for the exams which were held in March.

The students can check the results on the official websites – gseb.org and examresults.nic.in

Last year the result was 55.85 percent.

