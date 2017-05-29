12th class general stream result on Tuesday

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release HSC Arts & Commerce exam results tomorrow on May 30. The Board said that the results will be out early morning at 8 am.
This year, a total of 5,14,965 candidates appeared for the exams which were held in March.
The students can check the results on the official websites – gseb.org and examresults.nic.in
Last year the result was 55.85 percent.
