14-yr old boy kills his 9-yr old schoolmate in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Even as the country is reeling under the shock of murder of a seven year old boy by a class III student in Gurgoan similar incident has been reported from Gujarat. A 14 year old boy killed his 9 year old school mate after a fight over kites. Police has arrested the accused who confessed to killing the boy.

The two were neighbours and lived opposite to each other. The dead Hiren Thakore often used foul language against the accused which led to quarrel amongst the two families also. On December 23 the two went to fly kites. They had a long stick to catch kites. While playing Hiren snatched the stick from the accused and both started fighting. In a rage of fit the accused hit Hiren behind his ears. Hiren started abusing him. This made the accused go wild and he kicked him brutally.

Hiren fell down the stairs but kept on hurling abuses. The accused smothered his face and when he saw blood coming out he got scared. He knew that Hiren had died. He did nto stop here. To hide his crime he dragged Hiren’s body and buried it in a pit behind the staff room of the school. He threw mud on his pants and put up big stones by the side.

When Hiren did not return from the school his father lodged a missing person complaint. The police interrogated the accused and he confessed to his crime. The incident is from Sardarpur village near Satlasna in Mehsana district.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle