149 more Post Office Passport Seva Kendra

Government has decided to open 149 new Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in the country in the second phase of its decision to engage post offices in the passport work. With his the country will have 235 POPSK.

Of these eight will be opened in Gujarat. Cities of Gujarat where new POSPK will be opened are Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kheda, Navsari and Valsad.

The Ministry of External Affairs has opened 14 Passport Seva Laghu Kendras (PSLK) after May 2014 including all the North Eastern States. Two more PSLK at Siliguri in West Bengal and at Sholapur in Maharashtra are scheduled to be inaugurated shortly to take the total number of Passport Seva Kendras in the country to 93. With the addition of 235 POPSK, the total number of Passport Seva Kendras including POPSK to be added would be 251.

