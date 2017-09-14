15 MoUs signed between India- Japan

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

15 MoUs were signed between India and Japan at the annual summit here on Thursday. The agreements are in various fields like skill development, cool EMS, co-operation for developing infrastructure in Mandal- Becharaji and others.

Here is the list of MoUs :

S. No. Memorandums Description A. Disaster Risk Management 1 MOC between the Ministry of Home Affairs, of the Government of the Republic of India and the Cabinet Office of the Government of Japan Aims to cooperate and collaborate in the field of disaster risk reduction and to share the experiences, knowledge and policies on disaster prevention. C. Skills Development 2 MoC in the field of Japanese Language Education in India between MEA and MOFA, Japan To further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of Japanese language education in India D. Connectivity 3 India Japan Act East Forum To enhance connectivity and promote developmental projects in the North Eastern Region of India in an efficient and effective manner E. Economic & Commercial 4 Arrangement between India Post and Japan Post on Administrative Instruction for the Implementation of Cool EMS service Aims at implementing the commercial arrangement of “Cool EMS” service between the Japan Post and India Post through which fresh food can be sent from Japan to India in cool boxes to facilitate for the Japanese expatriates in India F. Investment ( Gujarat) 5 India-Japan Investment Promotion Road map between DIPP and METI To facilitate and accelerate the Japanese investments in India 6 MOC between METI and the State of Gujarat on ‘Japan-India special programme for Make In India’ in Mandal Bechraj-Khoraj in Gujarat To Cooperate in infrastructure development programmes in theMandal Bechraj-Khorajregion G. Civil Aviation 7 Exchange of RoD on Civil Aviation Cooperation (Open Sky) It opens skies between India and Japan i.e. Indian and Japanese carriers can mount now unlimited number of flights to the selected cities of each other’s countries.