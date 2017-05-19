15,000 including scores of Gujaratis stranded after landslide in Badrinath

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

More than 15,000 tourists including hundreds from Gujarat are stranded after a landslide on Badrinath route. Details are awaited but according to preliminary reports no loss of life has been reported.

The landslide took place near Vishnuprayag on Friday evening. Consequently the highway was closed down and tourists are waiting for rescue operations. Chairman of Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board Raju Dhruv said that there was no need to panic and all pilgrims from Gujarat were safe. He said that the government was in constant touch with Uttarakhand authorities and the state will also provide all necessary help.

A landslide had occurred at the underground Vishnuprayag Hydroelectric Power House in Hathi Parbat before the Badrinath yatra commenced on April 26 but before its debris could be cleared, the fresh landslide had occurred.

Similar incident had happened back in 2015 when around 500 pilgrims were stranded in Badrinath after a fresh landslide had blocked the road near Joshimath in Chamoli district in Gopeshwar.

