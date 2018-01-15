16 people killed, scores of birds injured during kite festival in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

As many as 16 persons lost their lives during last two days in kite related incidents. Of these eight were killed due to kite strings while others died due to fall injuries. Besides scores of birds were injured and 215 died during treatment.

As per reports deaths were reported from Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bharuch and Banaskantha. In Surat four people including two 10-year old boys died in kite flying accidents, while the boys were killed while trying to catch kites two others died as their throats were slit with manja- glass coated thread.

In Rajot catching a kite proved deadlier for a person. He ran on railway tracks for a kite and was crushed under a train. In Morbi a 14 year old was electrocuted as he was trying to remove a kite from high tension wire. Similar incident happened in Vadodara when a 18 year old girl was electrocuted.

In yet another sad case in Vadodara a 28 year old man was killed as his throat was slit by manja. He was returning home with his wife on his bike after celebrating his marriage anniversary.

In Ahmedabad three persons died and more than 150 were injured. An 8-year old boy in Shahpur died after falling from terrace. Similarly Javed Ghulam Khan from Juhapura and Ankit Rawal died due to head injuries. More than 200 people came to various government and civic hospitals in kite related injuries.

Not only humans but kite festival has become a nightmare for birds also. This year several NGOs were involved in bird rescue and more than 4,000 birds were rescued from different parts of the state, forest officials said. Though 214 died during treatment.

