17 bodies of a family found in flood ravaged North Gujarat

A major tragedy has struck in the flood ravaged Banaskantha district of North Gujarat. As water receded 17 bodies were found from the bank of River Banas. The dead are members of one family in Khariya village of Kankrej taluka. Authorities fear that more deaths will be reported once the flood water starts receding. Till now the death toll in the floods has reached 111.

It is said that these people were trapped in floods for more than 48 hours with no help. The family of Deshalalji Thakore tried hard for relief but could not get. He lived with his brothers and family. The weeklong monsoon has created havoc in the region with rain fury on one hand and water in dams and rivers on other hand.

Army, NRDF, SRDF and IAF teams are carrying out relief work day and night. More than 1500 people have been rescued from these areas. IAF helicopters rescued 114 people from a village in Kankrej taluka. About 11 helicopters have been pressed into service and 20 more have been kept ready.

At least 500 medical professionals including doctors, paramedics and health workers have fanned out across the district to survey the flood-hit areas and distribute chlorine tablets, ORS packets to ensure that there is no outbreak of any epidemic. Medical staff from other districts have also been deployed in Banaskantha to speed up the efforts. Though waters receded in Dhanera town, one of the worst-hit in Banaskantha, people witnessed the trail of destruction left behind by the nature’s fury. Sacks of grains rendered useless were lying on the road and people struggled to remove waters from their house.

