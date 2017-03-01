1km of Metro rail to cost Rs. 300 crore

By Neha Amin, Gandhinagar

The ambitious and much publicized and one of the favourite projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Metro rail project linking Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will cost Rs.10773 crore. If one goes by the estimates presented in the annual report of the project one km will cost around Rs.300 crore per km.

In the first phase total 35.96 kms of the rail would be laid at an estimated cost of Rs. 10,773 crore. Obviously going by the general trend of delays in the projects this can be called a conservative estimate. This is clear from two facts mentioned in small letters in the report. The report mentions that there is possibility of increase of 2.2 km in north- south corridor due to transfer of Sabarmati- Botad line. While in north –south corridor there is possibility of increase of Rs. 900 crore in the project cost due to changes in alignment!!.

The project is in two phases. The first phase is east –west corridor (Thaltej gam to Vastral gam) which is 20.54 kms. Its estimated cost is Rs. 4030 crore. The second phase is North-South corridor ( APMC market to Motera stadium) which is 15.42 km. it will cost Rs. 6743 crore.

According to the annual report of the Metro –Link express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) company Ltd. the east west corridor will have 14.20 kms of elevated corridor and 6.34 km of underground. While in north- south corridor there will be 15.42 kms of elevated corridor only.

At present work on east-west corridor is going on. Though there is no mention in the report about its completion date. MEGA has been formed with 50 : 50 partnership of Central and State governments. For the first phase the government has taken a loan of 82434 million yen from Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA).

