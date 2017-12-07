2.12 crore will vote in first phase of Gujarat polls on Dec.9

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

2.12 crore people will exercise their franchise on Saturday in the first of Gujarat polls. Elections for 89 Assembly seats will be held on Dec. 9 and the Election Commission of India(ECI) today said it has completed preparations.

24,689 polling stations are set up at 14,155 places. Of the Total 2,12,31,652 voters 1,11,05,933 are male voters while 1,01,25,472 are female. 247 voters belong to third gender.

At seats where there are more than 15 candidates polling compartments will be different. 2169 polling stations of Mandvi(Kutch), Wadhvan, Dhoraji, Jamnagar rural, Jamnagar North, Khambhalia, Botad and Limbayat will have 24.36.30 inch size polling compartment. Rest 22,520 polling station will have 24.24.30 inch size polling compartments.

In the second phase, Radhanpur, Viramgam, Vatva, Bapunagar and Dhandhuka are five seats each of which has 16 or more candidates. Therefore, the ECI will use 24.36.30 size polling compartments at 1472 polling stations. 23,847 polling stations will use 24.24.30 inch size polling compartments.

In the second phase polling on 93 seats scheduled on December 14, 1,15,47,435 male and 1,07,48,977 female voters along with 455 third gender voters are registered for vote.

Thus total 2,22,96,867 voters will exercise their rights. The second phase voting will take place at 14,523 places across 25,575 polling stations.

There are total 4,35,28,519 registered voters at present in Gujarat.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle