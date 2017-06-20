2.25 lakh to perform yoga in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

With more than 2.25 lakh people expected to perform yoga tomorrow at Ahmedabad to set a world record on the occasion of International Yoga day. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev himself is present here to set the record. He is camping in Ahmedabad since last Sunday and a four day long Yoga programme is on.

Many records have already been broken and as Ramdev says a new world record for the highest number of people performing yoga at one place will be set. The state government and civic administration is working day and night to make the event successful. Yoga will be performed in GMDC and AES ground simultaneously. Security arrangements have been made at the venue where BJP national president Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and host of VIPs will perform yoga with Baba.

Thousands of school children are expected to participate in the event. The government machinery is pressed into service to ensure maximum participation to create the world record.

In last three days three new world records have been set. For Shirshashan a new record of 3 hour 33 minutes and 33 seconds has been created by Jaylal Prajapati who broke his own record of 51 minutes. He was accompanied by Gopal Dangi (Udaipur) and Mohan Shanker Thackeray (Maharasthra).

A new record of doing 157 pushups in a minute was created here by Brahmachari Aditya of Patanjali Yogpith. He broke his own record of 138. A new record of 1,000 pushups in 12 minutes was created by Dinesh Kumar from UP. The earlier record was 36 minutes.

