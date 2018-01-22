2008 Gujarat blasts mastermind held from Delhi

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

After a decade-long manhunt for the most wanted terrorist accused in 2008 Gujarat serial blasts, Delhi police Special Cell, on Monday, arrested Abdul Subhan Qureshi from the national capital.

Often referred to as ‘India’s Bin Laden’, Qureshi a software engineer-turned-bomb-maker was arrested after a brief exchange of fire from Ghazipur in Delhi, police said. It is a major break-through for police to arrest the terrorist just before Republic day celebrations.

Qureshi, 46, was being followed by teams of the Special Cell and other intelligence agencies. He had been living in Nepal under a fake identity and had gone to Saudi Arabia between 2015–2017, P S Kushwah, deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell).said at a press conference.

Qureshi was trying to revive SIMI and IM in the country, he added. Police also recovered some pistols and other weapons from him. 46 year old Qureshi is an IT professional andworked for some top companies in Bengalaru and Hyderabad before joining SIMI.

Qureshi, who was editor of the SIMI magazine, was described as a good organiser. His name had also cropped up in investigations into the serial blasts in Mumbai and Bangalore, the official said.

More than 50 persons were killed when 20 blasts ripped through Gujarat’s main city Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008. The Indian Mujahideen had taken responsibility for the blasts at the time.

