AMC budget: 25% hike in property tax for new west zone

Citizens residing in posh new western areas of the city will have to pay higher property tax as the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has withdrawn 25 percent tax rebate which it had extended in 2014-15. The tax will be calculated as per new jantri rates and the decision will affect around 6.5 lakh properties in the city.

The standing committee of AMC cleared the proposal in its meeting today. The Municipal Commissioner had proposed total withdrawal of the rebate but the ruling BJP decided to give 25 percent rebate. Committee Chairman Pravin Patel said that properties mostly on new west zone and east zone will be affected by the hike. The AMC will earn additional revenue of Rs.35 crore from this hike.

The committee suggested amendments worth Rs.490 crore in the budget estimates presented by the administrative wing and cleared budget proposals of Rs. 6990 crore. There will be no change in property tax, water or conservancy tax.

AMC has focused on traffic problems of the city and projects for constructing flyovers, traffic junctions and development of new roads have been approved. To promote environment friendly electric vehicles the AMC has announced 50 percent rebate in vehicle tax. Entry roads to Sabarmati Riverfront will be widened for easy movement of vehicles.

Ahmedabad has earned the tag of heritage city. The AMC has decided to construct heritage theme entry gates at the four entry points of the city. The old municipal corporation building will be renovated and a heritage gallery would be set up, Patel added.

The city will get two new community centres, new swimming pools and a fish aquarium at Kankaria lake. Nikol, Hathijan and Ambli lakes would be developed.

