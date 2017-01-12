25,598 MoUs signed in 8th VGGIS

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit saw 25,598 MoUs being inked by various companies. Largest number of pacts, 18,533, were signed in MSMe sector. In the last summit 22,602 MoUs were signed. Of these 5938 were in large sector and 1107 strategic partnerships were made.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the summit Deputy chief Minister Nitin Patel said that this would give boost specially to small and medium enterprise in the state. He said that the Gujarat government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Railways for manufacturing parts of the bullet train with a value of Rs 67,000 crore.

The Railways will also set up a container depot in Rajkot to boost exports from the Saurashtra region. “This will cost about Rs 100 crore,” Rupani said.

Sector wise details of MoUs are :Agro and Food Processing 381, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Co-operation 493, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, & GIDC, Large Projects 268, Education 190, Engineering, Auto and Other, Industries 94, Environment & Forest 259, Financial Services 93,Health Care & Pharmaceuticals 285,Industrial Parks & Logistics Park 123,Information Technology & ,Biotechnology 147, Mineral Based Projects 409, Port & Port Based 87, Power, Oil & Gas Sector (including Power Renewable) 425, Road & Rail Project 41, Rural Development 380, Rurban Housing 167, Skill Development Sector 89, Special Investment Region & OtherInfrastructure Projects 28, Sports, Youth and Culture 7, Textile & Apparels 151, Tourism & Civil Aviation 145, Urban Development 1625, Water Supply 51.

