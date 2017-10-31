27% OBC reservation in National talent search examination

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The union government has decided to extend the OBC reservation to the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) at the stage II from 2019. The government has already increased the rates of scholarships and is also planning to double the number of scholarships from 1000 to 2000 annually. Close to 10,000,000 Class X students take this exam annually.

As per current reservation scheme for NTSE 15% scholarships are reserved for students belonging to the SC category, 7.5% scholarships for students belonging to the ST category and 3% for persons with disabilities. The MHRD is planning to extend the 27% reservation to OBC students as well from 2019. Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, said that since the process for the 2018 exam is already underway, it has been decided to extend the reservation from 2019.

