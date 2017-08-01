33 lakh Income Tax payers increase after demonetization

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The number of income tax payers has increased after demonetization. During the period of 09.11.2016 to 31.03.2017, 1.96 crore returns were filed as compared to 1.63 crore returns filed during corresponding period of FY 2015-16 and 1.23 crore returns filed during corresponding period of FY 2014-15.

Demonetisation seeks to create a new ‘normal’ wherein the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real. This exercise is a part of Government’s resolve to eliminate corruption, black money, counterfeit currency and terror funding.

This was stated by Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Finance in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

