Speaker, 4 ministers, 3 Congress leaders defeated

In a major blow to the BJP Speaker of the Assembly, its four ministers have lost the elections. And four ‘parachute’ candidates who had deflected from Congress and fought on BJP ticket have lost.

Ramanlal Vora, speaker of the incumbent Assembly has lost. He had changed his seat and this time he contested from Dasada seat.

Shanker Chaudhary health and family welfare minister in the incumbent government lost from Vav consitutency. Atmaram Parmar, social justice and empowerment minister lost from Gadhdha seat while Jasha Barad-water supply minister lost from Somnath seat. Chiman Sapariya agriculture and energy minister has lost from Jam Jodhpur seat.

BJP senior leaders Jaynarayan Vyas and Dilip Sanghani have lost the elections. Vyas contested from Siddhpur seat after five years.

Meanwhile in a setback to Congress former leader of opposition Shaktisinh Gohil from Abdasa and Arjun Modhwadhia from Porbander and Siddharth Patel from Dabhoi have been defeated. Gohil had changed his seat from Mandvi in Kutch this year and he lost. The congress candidate from Abdasa won.

Deflection from Congress to BJP seems to have not gone down well with voters. Four candidates from Congress- Mansinh Chauhan, Ramsinh Parmar, Tejshree Patel and Dilip Sanghani- lost the elections.

