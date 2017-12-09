45.61% voting till 2 pm, cases of EVM malfunctioning

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Polling for 89 seats of Gujarat began on Saturday and 45.61 percent voters had cast their votes till 2 pm. The polling was by and large peaceful but cases of EVM malfunctioning were reported from few places. Opposition Congress complained about alleged tampering with EVM in Porbander and submitted a written complaint to the Election Commission.

Complaints of slow voting by booth staff were also reported. In some booths EVM stopped functioning for sometime. This resulted in queues of voters. The EC has declared that voters who come to the polling booths by 5 pm will be issued tokens and voting will be allowed till it is completed.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with his wife, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara were among the prominent persons who cast their votes in Rajkot. Congress leader Shkatisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadhia, Ahmed Patel and Indranil Rajyaguru also exercised their franchise.

Showing the power of voters villagers of Gajadi in Morbi district stayed away from voting. The tiny village which has 1065 voters did not go to vote. The villagers boycotted the elections in protest against lack of basic facilities like water, roads and electricity. The villagers said that they have made several representations in past to BJP but no one bothered to listen. “Now it is our turn. We will show them. No facilities no vote”, said a villager.

Congress submitted three complaints to EC. One was regarding slow voting in Bortalav ward, Bhavnagar. The party also alleged that EVM machines were being tampered. It said that EVM machines in Luvara village in Vagara constituency were connected to blue tooth. This indicates that EVM machines are easily approachable by various softwares of mobile phones, it said.

The party also complained about live telecast of Prime Minister’s election rallies and other BJP leaders including Chief Minister’s press conference on various TV channels. Such telecast during voting hours was violation of code of conduct, it said.

According to figures released by EC Tapi district recorded highest voting of 57.26 percent till 2 pm. It was followed by Navsari -53.54, Morbi-52.26 and Dang-51.39. polling percentage in Surat was 44.60, Rajkot- 45.54, Jamnagar-40.32, Porbander-40.06, Kutch- 44.60 and Botad-42.25.

