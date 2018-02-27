4,800 children went missing in Gujarat in 2 yrs

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

As many as 4,800 children went missing in state on last two years. Of these highest 1256 children went missing in Surat followed by 1241 Ahmedabad. This information was given by the government in the State Assembly today.

According to data 1150 are still missing. Opposition Congress MLAs raised the issue in the Assembly. They wanted to know the number of female children but the government did not provide figures.

In Ahmedabad 310 children are still missing while in Surat the number is 293. In Gandhinagar the number of missing children is 223 and 47 have not still traced. In Vadodara the figure is 322 and 76 have still not been found.

The number of missing children in last two years in different cities is : Amreli- 133, Kutch-162, Bharuch-180,Mehsana-217, Rajkot- 223, Valsad-140, Bhavnagar-169, Kheda-33, Mahisagar-42, Jamnagar-28, Morbi-81, Porbander-44, Gir-Somnath-38, Patan-45 and Navsari-60.

