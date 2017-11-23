50 senior BJP leaders to campaign in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

With nominations for first phase of Gujarat elections over the BJP has finalized a high voltage campaign to woo voters. More than 50 central leaders besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit various constituencies for campaigning.

BJP will also organize ‘Mann ki Baat- Chai ke Saath’ at all the 50,128 polling booths across the state on Sunday. After a meme by youth Congress about Modi’s ‘chaiwallah’ status BJP has decided to hit back by organizing such a programme.

On Thursday the party launched 4-1 live interactive mobile theatre which will be sent to various constituencies. It will have PM Modi’s speeches relayed on a LED screen and people can also click pictures with Modi. The speeches would be about the “vikasgatha” of the state during 22 years of BJP rule, BJP President Jitu Vaghani said.

Earlier this week BJP had put more than 20 magicians who would go places and tell people about BJP’s achievements and perform magic tricks.

Various senior leaders would campaign in the state. They include Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Uma Bharati and Purushottam Rupala, Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh),and Vasundhara Raje Scindia (Rajasthan). Besides Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Anandiben Patel and state BJP President Jitu Vaghani will also campaign in their respective areas.

PM Modi will launch a blitzkrieg on Monday with 8 public meetings in two days in Kutch, Saurhasthra and South Gujarat region.

89 assembly seats of Kutch- Saurasthra and South Gujarat will go to polls in the first phase on December 9. For the second and last phase of polling (December 14) in the remaining 93 constituencies of North and Central Gujarat, nominations will begin on November 27 and the last date of withdrawal is November 30.

