50% students fail in two subjects in Std. X in Gujarat

Girls have outshone boys this year once again in standard X the results of which were declared on Monday. A total of 68.24 percent students passed the exams and 8,374 scored more than 99 percent while 5.96 lakh students have failed in two subjects.

There has been increase in number of cases of malpractice in exams.

A look at the results show that 73.33 percent girls passed while the pass percent of boys is 64.69 percent. A total of 11.02 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

English medium students scored much more than Gujarati medium students. The result of English medium was 92.72 percent while that of Gujarati medium was 65.93 percent.

451 schools in the state secured 100 percent result. Surat district got highest result while Narmada district got the lowest.

Rupavati centre in Rajkot got the highest result of 97.47 percent while Lambadiya centre of Sabarkantha got 10.50 percent. The board has withheld results of about 2,000 students. There has been rise in number of cheating cases this year and 205 more cases were registered compared to last year.

The result in Ahmedabad city is 71.52 percent while that of rural is 70.13 percent. kankaria centre got highest result of 94.52 while the lowest was Raipur centre with 45.72 percent result.

