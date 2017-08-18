650 brahmins to be felicitated by Gujarat Brahma Samaj

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

State level Shri Samasta Gujarat Brahma Samaj has organized a programme to felicitate talent of Brahmins living in Gujarat and Brahmin celebrities. In the programme Brahma Gaurav Award 2017 in Ahmedabad on Sunday in all 650 brahmins will be felicitated. Of these, 50 will be given awards while the rest will be honoured with medals and commendation certificates.

It will be a programme of Brahmins by Brahmins. Awards and medals will be presented by leading Brahmins. In a way it is a rare event.

Acting President of Shri Samasta Gujarat Brahma Samaj Chaitanya Shambhu Maharaj said, “ for the first time Brahma Gaurav Award 2017 will be held in the inspiring presence of renowned Brahmin celebrities to felicitate brahmin glory and pride of the community. This is a matter of pride for Brahm samaj. Community will honour its leading personalities. It will be a memorable moment in the history of Gujarat”.

Secretary General of Shri Samasta Gujarat Brahma Samaj Yagnesh Dave said there are 20 separate categories in Brahma Gaurav Award 2017. These include religious rituals, education, social life, politics, police service, music, singer, arts(drawing), business, journalist, poet, writer, doctor, nonresident professional, posthumous Brahmin Shreshti, sports, science technology, acting (male) and acting (female). In Brahma Gaurav Award 2017 each category has three awards. Thus total 60 brahmins will be honoured.

Yagnesh Dave further said that Gujarat Brahma Samaj had received total 650 nominations by July 15, 2017. Of these Gujarat Brahma Samaj committee selected 60 for the Brahma Gaurav Award. Others will also be given medal and commendation letters.

Shri Samasta Gujarat Brahma Samaj will announce welfare schemes for Brahmins in the presence of gathering of Brahmins from all over the state on August 20.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)