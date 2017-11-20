662 centurion voters in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

There are 662 voters in Ahmedabad district who are 100 and more years old. While there are 7181 voters who are between 90 and 100 years!! And all are quite enthusiastic about voting for the Assembly elections next month.

These centurions are very eager to vote and think that voting is necessary to chose right candidate. This is evident from Umiyaben Patel’s statement who is 103 year old and resides in Ghatlodiya. She says that in 1977 she went for voting, the second day after her husband expired. Today people are lazy to go out; she says and advised people to use their power.

Her views are echoed by Manguben Patel who is 106 and Lilaben Bharwad and Hiraben Thakore both are 101. Manguben has voted in almost all the elections. Like her Manibhai Patel who is 104 years old says that he has voted in all the elections. He exhorts youth to come out to vote. Youth can definitely bring in the change, he says.

According to data collected by collector office there are 662 voters who are 100 and above in Ahmedabad district. Figures show that there are 35 centurion voters in Viramgam, 29 in Sanand, 23 in Ghatlodiya, 27 in Vejalpur, 13 in Vatva, 57 in Ellisbridge, 42 in Naranpura, 22 in Nikol, 31 in Naroda, 6 in Thakkarbapa nagar, 36 in Bapunagar, 19 in Amraiwadi and 21 in Dariapur

In Khadia- Jamalpur there are 26 centurion voters, Maninagar-25, Dani Limda- 13, Sabarmati-29, Asarwa-23, Daskroi-20, Dholka-55 and Dhankduka-110.

There are 7181 voters in Ahmedabad district who are between 90 and 100 years.

