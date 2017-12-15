68.41 percent polling in Gujarat, lower than 2012

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat recorded an average 68.41 per cent polling in the two-phase Assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) said today. Polling in 2012 elections was 71.32 percent.

The total voter turnout this time has seen a dip of 2.91 per cent compared to the 2012 polls when 71.32 per cent polling was registered.

The EC data released today said Narmada district witnessed the highest voter turnout of 79.15 per cent, while Devbhumi-Dwarka of Saurashtra region recorded the lowest at 59.39 per cent.

Districts which saw high turnout are – Tapi (78.56 per cent), Banaskantha (75.15) and Sabarkantha (74.97). The districts which saw low turnout are – Amreli (61.29), Bhavnagar (61.56) and Porbandar (61.86).

Of the total 33 districts, 15 recorded over 70 per cent polling, while 17 others clocked between 60 and 70 per cent. Only Devbhumi Dwarka district registered polling below 60 per cent.

According to the final figures released by the poll panel, the voter turnout in the second phase of balloting yesterday for 93 seats of north and central Gujarat stood at 69.99 per cent. Initial estimate at the end of the poll was 68.70 per cent.

In the first phase of polls held last Saturday for 89 seats in Saurasthra, Kutch and South Gujarat, 66.75 per cent of eligible electors had cast their votes.

Of the 4.35 crore registered voters, 2.97 crore exercised their franchise in the elections held on December 9 and 14.

Votes will be counted on Monday.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle