68.70% voting in second phase in Gujarat

Voting in second phase of Gujarat elections was 68.70 percent. Though the final figure would be available late but this is as per interim reports. Voting in first phase was 66.76 percent.

Highest voting has been reported from Sabarkantha district-77 and Dahod had lowest 60 percent voting. Ahmedabad district had only 63 percent voting, according to Election Commission. The figure is likely to vary a little, it said.

The voting percentage of different districts is as follows:

Banaskantha                     74

Patan                               66

Mehsana                           75

Sabarkantha                     77

Araval                              66

Gandhinagar                      65

Ahmedabad                       63

Anand                              73

Kheda                              70

Mahisagar                         65

Panchmahal                      72

Dahod                              60

Vadodara                          73

Chhota Udepur                   70

Voting for 93 seats took place on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on Dec.18.

