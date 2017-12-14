68.70% voting in second phase in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad
Voting in second phase of Gujarat elections was 68.70 percent. Though the final figure would be available late but this is as per interim reports. Voting in first phase was 66.76 percent.
Highest voting has been reported from Sabarkantha district-77 and Dahod had lowest 60 percent voting. Ahmedabad district had only 63 percent voting, according to Election Commission. The figure is likely to vary a little, it said.
The voting percentage of different districts is as follows:
Banaskantha 74
Patan 66
Mehsana 75
Sabarkantha 77
Araval 66
Gandhinagar 65
Ahmedabad 63
Anand 73
Kheda 70
Mahisagar 65
Panchmahal 72
Dahod 60
Vadodara 73
Chhota Udepur 70
Voting for 93 seats took place on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on Dec.18.
