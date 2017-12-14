68.70% voting in second phase in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Voting in second phase of Gujarat elections was 68.70 percent. Though the final figure would be available late but this is as per interim reports. Voting in first phase was 66.76 percent.

Highest voting has been reported from Sabarkantha district-77 and Dahod had lowest 60 percent voting. Ahmedabad district had only 63 percent voting, according to Election Commission. The figure is likely to vary a little, it said.

The voting percentage of different districts is as follows:

Banaskantha 74

Patan 66

Mehsana 75

Sabarkantha 77

Araval 66

Gandhinagar 65

Ahmedabad 63

Anand 73

Kheda 70

Mahisagar 65

Panchmahal 72

Dahod 60

Vadodara 73

Chhota Udepur 70

Voting for 93 seats took place on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on Dec.18.

