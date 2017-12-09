68 percent voting till 5 pm, voters in queue

By
admin
-
0
20

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

More than 68 percent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of Gujarat elections, polling for which was held on Saturday. According to Election Commission till 5 pm the polling percentage was 68 percent which would increase as there are still people waiting in queues. In 2012 elections the voting was 70.7 percent.

According to figures released by EC at 6.30 voters in South Gujarat have voted extensively with most of the districts recording above 70 percent voting. Elections for 89 seats were held today and for the remaining 93 seats voting will be held on Dec. 14.

Voting figures till 5 pm

Kutch                      63

Surendrnagar           65

Morbi                      75

Rajkot                    70

Jamnagar                65

Devbhhomi Dwarka   63

Porbander                60

Junagadh                 65

Gir-Somnath            70

Amreli                    67

Bhavnagr                 62

Botad                     60

Narmada                 73

Bharuch                  71

Surat                     70

Tapi                       73

Dangs                    70

Navsari                   75

Valsad                    70

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*