68 percent voting till 5 pm, voters in queue

More than 68 percent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of Gujarat elections, polling for which was held on Saturday. According to Election Commission till 5 pm the polling percentage was 68 percent which would increase as there are still people waiting in queues. In 2012 elections the voting was 70.7 percent.
According to figures released by EC at 6.30 voters in South Gujarat have voted extensively with most of the districts recording above 70 percent voting. Elections for 89 seats were held today and for the remaining 93 seats voting will be held on Dec. 14.
Voting figures till 5 pm
Kutch 63
Surendrnagar 65
Morbi 75
Rajkot 70
Jamnagar 65
Devbhhomi Dwarka 63
Porbander 60
Junagadh 65
Gir-Somnath 70
Amreli 67
Bhavnagr 62
Botad 60
Narmada 73
Bharuch 71
Surat 70
Tapi 73
Dangs 70
Navsari 75
Valsad 70
