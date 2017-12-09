68 percent voting till 5 pm, voters in queue

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

More than 68 percent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of Gujarat elections, polling for which was held on Saturday. According to Election Commission till 5 pm the polling percentage was 68 percent which would increase as there are still people waiting in queues. In 2012 elections the voting was 70.7 percent.

According to figures released by EC at 6.30 voters in South Gujarat have voted extensively with most of the districts recording above 70 percent voting. Elections for 89 seats were held today and for the remaining 93 seats voting will be held on Dec. 14.

Voting figures till 5 pm

Kutch 63

Surendrnagar 65

Morbi 75

Rajkot 70

Jamnagar 65

Devbhhomi Dwarka 63

Porbander 60

Junagadh 65

Gir-Somnath 70

Amreli 67

Bhavnagr 62

Botad 60

Narmada 73

Bharuch 71

Surat 70

Tapi 73

Dangs 70

Navsari 75

Valsad 70

