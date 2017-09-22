7 yr old girl killed for ransom or mystique practice?

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In a gruesome incident a 7 year old girl was kidnapped and murdered in Nadiad town in central Gujarat. The girl whose parents are staying in UK was missing since September 18. Her mutilated body was found in Mahi river near Anklav.

Police have detained three youths who are the main suspects in the case. Police is investigating the case on two aspects- ransom and mystique practice. The girls’ hands and legs have been chopped and her hair has also been chopped.

According to police the youths- two of them are brothers- might have kidnapped the girl for ransom as her parents are NRIs. Police believe the kidnappers panicked after the news of the missing girl went viral and hence strangulated her. Tanya Patel was the daughter of a UK-based couple and lived with her grandmother Kusumben Patel at Laksh Duplex, Santram, Nadiad. She was a class 2 student at SNV School, Nadiad.

On Monday evening, she was playing in the society when around 8 pm there was a power cut. When Tanya did not return home, Kusumben went looking for her. Unable to find her, she alerted the neighbours. When all efforts failed, they informed the police at 10 pm. A search was carried out in 5-km radius; however, it did not yield any result. The police then filed a missing person’s report.

Early on Thursday morning, LCB officers received information about the body of a girl on the banks of river Mahi near Anand. On inspection, they found the body’s features matching the description of Tanya. Her relatives who were summoned confirmed the body’s identity after which it was sent for post mortem.

SP Maninder Singh Pawar said, “We have detained three of the victim’s neighbours. Their movement was under our scanner right from the start. We will also check the PM report to find out if she was sexually assaulted.” Parents moved to UK 3 yrs back Tanya’s parents Amit and Gayatri Patel went to London three years ago. At that time, they left her behind, planning to take her with them later. Besides Tanya, the couple has two other children— two-year old daughter Arvi and five- month old son Jian—both of whom were born in London.

