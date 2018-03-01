7th pay commission arrears after two years

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Government today announced that the arrears of seventh pay commissions pending for two years will be paid in cash in three installments. The announcement was described as Holi gift to 8.72 employees and pensioners and involves payment of Rs 3279.79 crores.

Making this announcement in the state Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that arrears of employees were pending for seven months, from January 2016 to July 2016, while in the case of pensioners it was for nine months, from January 2016 to September 2016.

He said that the three installments would be paid in March, May and July. This relates to staff of 4.65 lakh and 4.12 lakh pensioners, he said.

