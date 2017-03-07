8 state highways to be converted to national highways

Gujarat Global News Network, Bharuch

Eight state highways in Gujarat will be converted to national highways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced here today during his two-day visit to the state. He said that this would boost the infrastructure facilities of the state which has a wide road network.

He said that the project would cost around Rs.12,000 crore and will result in reduction of accidents. In a rare move Modi also mentioned former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and said that he had made Rajkot- Ahmedabad highway four lane due to which there was drastic reduction in accidents.

The highways which would be converted to national highways are – Una- Dhari-Bagasara- Amreli-Babra- Jasdan- Chotila- Nagehsri- Khamba- Chalala—Amreli- Porbander- Bhanwad- Jam Jodhpur- Kalawad- Anand- Kathlal- Kapadvanj-Bayad- Dhansura- Modasa- Lakhpat- Gadhuli- Hajipur- Khavda- Dholavira- Movana- Santalpur- Khambaliya- Advana- Porbander- Chitorda- Rapar- Bhanvad- Ranava.

Modi inaugurated the four lane cable bridge on Narmada in Bharuch. The 1.4 km long bridge is said to be the longest in the country. He said works were being done at much quicker pace since BJP assumed office. By 2022, when we mark 75 years of Independence, every Indian must have a home. No Indian should be homeless, he said.

