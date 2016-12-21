DSP BlackRock launches investor education portal

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., has launched ‘dspblackrock.com/learn’. It is a comprehensive digital platform that aims to demystify financial concepts, introduce retail investors to investment planning and further empower them to manage their own wealth says the company. Through this platform, DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund aims to educate an incremental one crore investors in over 200 cities across India by 2017.

Initially it is in English. Later more languages will be added.

It is designed to serve the personal finance related informational and learning needs of investors across various levels of financial awareness and maturity. This platform will use an innovative ‘gamified’ approach to enable investors to learn various aspects of personal finance in a way that is relevant and engaging, in a self-timed and self-guided manner. As users consume content, they will encounter quizzes, unlock badges, earn points and track their progress against other users. Additionally, users also have the option to access and process content sequentially or as per their own interest. This responsive and device agnostic platform works across desktop, tablet and mobile devices seamlessly.

Speaking on the occasion Aditi Kothari Desai, Head -Sales, E-Business and Marketing at DSP BlackRockMutual Fund said, “A large and ever increasing number of Indians are now earning their own income. At this time, the right investing knowledge, presented in an interesting and meaningful manner, can help them learn how to grow their wealth and make the most of their hard earned money.But how do we get to the largest number of people possible in the most effective manner? This is where digital comes in. We decided to build this robust e-learning website to allow users to consume our new content as they want, when they want it. This platform is a continuation of our efforts to educate both potential and savvy investors on the art and science of investing, in an easy-to-understand and structured manner. Using our new portal and the new content, we aim to target one crore potential and existing investors.” she added further.

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has been one of the pioneers in investor education. So far, more than 60 lakh online users have consumed DSP BlackRockMutual Fund’s contemporary and meaningful investor education content including over 100+ videos, informative articles and other digital initiatives.Thenew investor education portal will enhance and supplement DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund’sexisting and successful investor education programs.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)