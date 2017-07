Railways cancels 25 trains due to rains

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Following heavy rains in north Gujarat, the railways have cancelled 25 trains, diverted the route of three and rescheduled Ahmedabad-Delhi Ashram Express. Here is the list issued by the PR office of the Ahmedabad division.

Diversion :

14805 Yasvantpur-Barmer JCO 24 July diverted via Palanpur-Marwar-Luni-Samdhari 22956 Bhuj-Bandra JCO 26 July will run on diverted via Samakhiali-Bhildi-Palanpur-Ahmedabad 22955 Bandra-Bhuj JCO 26 July diverted via Ahmedabad-Palanpur-Bhildi-Samakhiali

Reschedule :

12915 Ahmedabad-Delhi Ashram Express Sch.Dep. 18.30 Hrs Ex Ahmedabad of 26 July will leave at 23.00 Hrs on date 26 July. Due to link rake running more then 12 Hrs. Late

Cancellations :

09457 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham JCO 27 July will be cancelled 19056 Jodhpur-Valsad JCO 26 July will be cancelled. 54806 Jodhpur-Ahmedabad JCO 26 July will be cancelled 54804 Ahmedabad-Jodhpur JCO 27 July will be cancelled 12548 Ahmedabad-Agra Fort JCO 26 July will be cancelled 12490 Dadar-Bikanre JCO 26 July will be cancelled 79431 Ahmedabad-Mehsana Demu JCO 26,27 July 79437 Mehsana-Abu Road Demu JCO 26,27 July 79438 Abu Road-Mehsana Demu JCO 26,27,28 July 79432 Mehsana-Ahmedabad Demu JCO 26,27,28 July 79435/79436 Ahmedabad-Patan-Ahmedabad Demu JCO 26,27 July 19411 Ahmedabad-Ajmer JCO 26,27 July 19412 Ajmer -Ahmedabad JCO 26,27,28 July 19152 Gandhidham-Palanpur JCO 26,27 July 19151 Palanpur-Gandhidham JCO 26,27 July 19115 Dadar-Bhuj JCO 26 July 59425 Bhuj-Palanpur JCO 26 July 59426 Palanpur-Bhuj JCO 26 July 19116 Bhuj-Dadar JCO 26 July 12959 Dadar-Bhuj JCO 26 July 22484 Gandhidham –Jodhpur JCO 26 July 12490 Dadar-Bikaner JCO 26 July will be cancelled 22952 Gandhidham-Bandra JCO 27 July will be cancelled 22951 Bandra-Gandhidham JCO JCO 27 July will be cancelled

Short Terminate :

54803 Jodhpur-Ahmedabad JCO 26, 27 July Short Terminated at Abu Road 54805 Ahmedabad –Jaipur JCO 26, 27 July Cancelled between Ahmedabad-Abu Road. 59425 Bhuj-Palanpur JCO 27 July will be Short Terminated at Bhildi & Reverse as Train No. 59426 hence Train No. 59425 will be cancelled between Bhildi-Palanpur on 26, 27 July. 59426 Palanpur-Bhuj JCO 27 July will be Originated Ex Bhildi (Rake of 59425 will be utilised to run 59426 Ex Bhildi) hence 59426 will be cancelled between Palanpur-Bhildi. 11091 Bhuj-Pune JCO 26 July will Originate Ex Ahmedabad Inseted of Bhuj & will remain cancelled between Bhuj-Ahmedabad. 22955 Bandra Terminus-Bhuj JCO 25 July which was diverted Via Palanpur. Now to be short terminated at Palanpur due to Devgam-Dehare Section. 79449 Morbi-Maliya Miyana-Morbi Demu JCO 26 July will be short terminate at Wavania and will be reversed as 79450 Morbi-Maliya Miyana-Morbi Demu Ex Wavania at 12.50 on Date 26 July 79449/79450 will be partially cancelled between Wavania-Maliya Miyana-Wavania. 12994 Puri-Gandhidham JCO 24 July Short Terminate at Ahemdabad. 19453 Gandhidham-Puri JCO 27 July will originate at Ahmedabad instead of Gandhidham will remain cancelled between Gandhidham-Ahmedabad. 22903 Bandra-Bhuj JCO 26 July will short terminate at Ahmedabad and will be reverse as 22904 Bhuj-Bandra JCO 27 July. Hence 22903/220904 Bandra-Bhuj-Bandra will remain cancelled between Ahmedabad-Bhuj-Ahmedabad.

