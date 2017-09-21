Navratri begins with festivity fervor

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat will be singing and dancing to the tunes of garba all nine nights as Navratri festival begins on Thursday. It is 9 day revelry specially for young people who donned in their colourful traditional dresses will play garba at various venues. This year there are full nine nights with Dusshera on September 30.

This year the trend in chaniya cholis is no matching. All three- chaniya, choli and chunri are different. City’s Law Garden area which is the main market for chaniya choli is witnessing huge rush as girls are busy buying their stuff on the last minute.

But all are keeping fingers crossed over rains. The monsoon has not withdrawn completely and the state is witnessing rain spells on and off. Garba organisers are hoping that nature will not play a spoil sport.

Police has also made elaborate security arrangements at the garba venues. According to J K Bhatt, JCP crime special women squads have been formed to prevent eve teasing. Event organisers have been asked to enforce the midnight deadline for loudspeakers. They have been asked to put CCTVs and metal detectors at the venues.

The traffic police has banned movement of heavy vehicles on the SG road from Vaishnodevi circle to Ujala circle from 11 pm to 3 am from September 21 to 29. The vehicles will be able to use SP Ring Road and other roads.

