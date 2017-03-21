Aadhaar mandatory for filing IT returns, PAN card

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Government on Tuesday made mentioning of Aadhaar number mandatory for filing Income Tax returns. The Centre also made it compulsory for quoting Aadhaar number while applying for Permanent Account Number (PAN) card.

Aadhaar has been gaining ground with several financial transactions being linked to it. Work is already in progress of all bank accounts being linked to Aadhaar number.

Sources said the decision to link Aadhaar to a bank account and to make it necessary for filing Income Tax returns was taken last year.

The Government aims at making financial transactions more transparent by linking Aadhaar to bank accounts, Income Tax returns and PAN cards.

