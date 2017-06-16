Aadhaar mandatory to open bank accounts and for transactions above Rs.50,000

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The government on Friday announced its decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts, as well as for financial transactions of Rs 50,000 and above. Existing bank account holders have to furnish their Aadhaar number by December 31, 2017, failing which the account will cease to be operational.

In the 2017 Budget, the government had mandated linking the Aadhaar number with the Permanent Account Number.

Individuals, companies and partnership firms that want to make transactions of above Rs 50,000 must quote their Aadhaar with PAN or Form 60 with effect from June 1, the notification said. Small accounts that do not require officially valid “Know Your Customer” documents can be opened only at bank branches that have core banking solutions.

In case the individual does not have an Aadhaar number at the time of opening an account, one has to furnish proof of application for Aadhaar and submit the Aadhaar number to the bank within six months. However, for those who already have an account, they have time till December 31, 2017 to submit proof of Aadhaar.

