Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to December 31

The government of India, on Thursday, extended the deadline to link Aadhaar and PAN to December 31. Earlier the government had set December 31 as the deadline for it and had asserted, income-tax returns filed will not be processed should tax filers fail to link Aadhaar and PAN on or before August 31, 2017.

The deadline extension for linking Aadhaar and PAN for tax payers comes a day after the government of India told the Supreme Court that it was extending the deadline to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare services in India from September 30 to December 31, which is also the deadline for people to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar. Essentially, the deadline for all the three parameters – tax-filing/processing, welfare and banking – has now been set to December 31.

The earlier set deadline for the same was July 31, 2017 but because many people expressed their inability to link their Aadhaar and PAN due to some or the other discrepancy, the deadline was extended to August 31.

