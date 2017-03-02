Aadhhar necessary for online rail bookings

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The Railways has made aadhaar mandatory for online bookings. This will help prevent touts from blocking a bulk of tickets, end fraudulent bookings and curb cases of impersonation.

Besides Aadhaar number has been made mandatory for senior citizens to avail concessions in train tickets from April 1. A three-month trial run for this is going on.

As per the new business plan 2017-18, unveiled by railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday, besides the Aadhaar-based ticketing system, the railways will move towards cashless ticketing system by installing 6,000 point-of-sale machines and 1,000 automatic ticket vending machines across the country.

An integrated ticketing app will also be launched by May to promote cashless transaction.

