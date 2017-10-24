AAP announces candidates for eleven seats

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Aam Aadami Party has come out with its first list of candidates in Gujarat which is going to polls in December this year. The list which includes Rajkot west, seat of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has led to speculations about the role of party which had a very poor show in last elections.

Is Arvind Kejriwal trying to buy peace in Delhi by helping BJP meet Congress challenge in Gujarat? This is a question which is being raised in political circles, though no one has come out openly with this theory.

No one believes that AAP would win, but everyone is sure that AAP would affect the results of these constituencies mainly in the favour of ruling BJP. AAP would make a dent in the anti-BJP votes which Congress wants to capture. Couple of thousands of votes can make a difference in the fortunes of Congress candidates.

Of these eleven seats five are such which BJP won with a margin of less than 5000 seats. These are Bapunagar (2603), Lathi (2764), Chhota Udaipur (2305), Padra (4308), and Karjan( 3489). Of the rest Muslim dominated Dani Limda and tribal seat Chhota Udaipur are with Congress.

What is another important factor is the fact that most of these constituencies are quite challenging for BJP because of the ongoing patidar agitation. In a way BJP finds solace in the arrival of AAP on the scene. Though important leader of AAP like Kanu Kalsaria have decided not to contest on AAP ticket, the party is reviewing 50 more constituencies for selection of candidate.

Congress leaders feel that like Janvikalp floated by Shankarsinh Vaghela, AAP was going to play B team of BJP which is in quite bad position this time because of general unrest in most of castes and communities.

Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia minces no words in criticizing the role of AAP and the effect it will have on Congress votes. He said that AAP candidates would certainly make a dent in Congress votes.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle