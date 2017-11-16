AAP releases second list of candidates

Gujarat Global News Network , Ahmedabad

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced names of nine more candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections. Earlier, it has released list of its 11 candidates. It has replaced its candidate for Bapunagar constituency.

The candidates finalised to contest from these seats are Gunvant Patel (Gandhinagar-North), Jilubhai Bavaliya (Botad), Nagajibhai Ambaliya (Katargam), Ajit Lokhil (Rajkot- East), Salim Multani (Surat-East), Jignesh Mehta (Karanj), Ramesh Nabhani (Palanpur), Govind Danicha (Gandhidham) and Paresh Bhanderi (Jamnagar-Rural). The name of Amjad Pathan has been finalized for Bapunagar replacing Anil Varma whose name was announced in the first list declared on October 21.

Three of these seats — Rajkot (East), Palanpur, and Jamnagar (Rural) — are currently being held by Congress MLAs, while the remaining six are with the BJP. Seven of these candidates are for the constituencies which are going to poll in phase one, on December 9.The first list included the constituency of Chief Minister, Rajkot west.

As per the list, the candidates come from varied backgrounds include businessmen, educators, social workers, a former corporator, lawyer and an academician.

The 11 seats that the AAP had earlier announced to contest are Bapunagar, Unjha, Rajkot (West), Danilimda, Lathi, Chhota Udepur, Padra, Karjan, Pardi, Gondal and Kamrej.

As compared to last elections, AAP this time is quite unorganized and leaderless. Its two prominent leaders Kanu Kalsaria and Sukhdev Patel are not with the party.

Elections are being held in two phases, December 9 and December 14 and result will be declared on December 18.

