AAP to contest in Gujarat Assembly polls

Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced that it will contest in state Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year. Gujarat incharge Gopal Rai said that party will start the process of selection of candidates soon.

He said that party’s slogan will be AAP is the best alternative. The party will set a 10 point poll agenda and will campaign door to door. A mega road show will be organized on September 17, he added.

Observers will be appointed for each Assembly seat. There will be screening committee for candidates and a list of three candidates will be sent to the central committee for final selection. He said that there will be three criteria for selection of candidate. The candidate should have strong organization, sufficient resources and should have clean image, Rai said.

It may be noted that AAP leaders were divided over contesting Gujarat elections but win in Bawana polls gave the party a boost and it has decided to contest the polls.

