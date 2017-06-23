AC luxury bus service from airport to 30 places in city

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

For the convenience of passengers Airports Authority of India(AAI) and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) are launching AC luxury bus service from Sardar Patel international airport to Karnavati club on S G highway passing through city and having 30 stoppages. The service will start from June 24 and the buses will run at a frequency of 30 minutes.

The total route will be of 22.7 kms and the fare would be Rs. 27 for travel upto 10 kms and Rs. 50 beyond that. The buses will be 28-seater airconditioned buses with separate compartment for luggage and fitted with CCTV camera for the safety of passengers.

The service will start at 4 am and will go on till 10.25 pm. The buses are scheduled at every 30 minutes. The number of this service will be 1000. The buses will have Real Time Information Display System showcasing the time table of flights.

The route will be Ahmedabad airport, Anti Corruption Bureau office Shahibaug, Circuit House, Shahibaug underbridge, Subash bridge, Gandhi Ashram, Vadaj terminus, Usmanpura, Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Income Tax, Mount Carmel high school, Natraj cinema, Town Hall, Gujarat college, Kalgi char rasta, Law Garden, C N school, Nehrunagar, Jhansi ki rani statue, Shivranjani cross roads, Jodhpur gam, Star Bazar cross roads, ISRO, Ramdev nagar, ISCON cross roads, Hotel Royal Plaza, Karnavati club.

Janmitra, a prepaid card, will also be introduced by the AMC on the same day.It can be linked with a private bank and used inside airport, in the buses, BRTS, AMTS and city malls, too. The bus starting from Ahmedabad airport will cover 22.7 km distance in each trip. Tickets will be Rs 30 for 10- km journey and Rs 50 for journey beyond 10 km. The last stop for the bus will be Karnavati Club on SG Highway.

