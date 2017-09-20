Academy of fitness sciences in city soon

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad will soon have an academy of fitness sciences. The academy will train people to become personal trainer, gym manager and more. It is likely to become functional from January 2018.

The K11 Academy of Fitness sciences will run vocational courses for fitness industry professionals. Director Kaizzad Capadia said that the fitness industry in India is growing at an annual rate of 23 percent. out students are given vigorous training and they excel as trainers. There are good placement opportunities for the students, Capadia said.

The students either get employed in gymnasiums or health clubs at lucrative salaries or work as highly-paid personal trainers on freelance basis. Both, Job-Satisfaction wise and monetarily, a career as a Personal Trainer is extremely rewarding for youth.

This profession is increasingly becoming popular among girls also. He said that there are more than 25 percent girl students. The academy will offer courses in personal trainer, personal trainer for special populations, sports/ performance nutrition, master trainer, sports massage trainer and gym management. Most of the courses are for four months and fees would be around Rs. 45,000.

Capadia has training academies in Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi. The academy has got funding from National Skill Development Corporation(NSDC). “We are committed to the mandate put upon us by NSDC to up-skill and provide employment to 50,000 Indians by 2022”, said Capadia.

