ACB toll free number for complain against schools charging higher fees

Tightening noose over the schools on fee issue the state government today announced that strict legal action would be taken against those schools charging higher fees. Simultaneously the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched a toll free helpline number to facilitate parents to lodge complaint against school authorities higher fees.

The ACB in a release said that schools demanding more fees than prescribed by the state government amounts to corruption and people can lodge complaint. The ACB announced 1064 toll free helpline for people to lodge their complaints. It said that there have been cases when the school authorities did not give any receipt for the fees it has taken.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma on Monday addressed district education officers and asked them to take strict action against schools demanding half yearly or yearly fees to give admissions. He said that accreditation of such schools will be cancelled.

