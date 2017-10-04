Adani gas increases domestic gas prices

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Adani Gas on Tuesday announced increase in the gas prices for automobile and domestic gas consumers. The company said that there has been 4 to 6 percent rise.

“Accordingly, retail sales price of CNG in Ahmedabad and Vadodara is revised from Rs 45.95 per Kg to Rs 47.80 per Kg (inclusive of excise duty and VAT) with effect from October 4, 2017,” Adani Gas informed here.

The retail sales price of PNG (Domestic) in Ahmedabad and Vadodara will be revised from Rs 20.16 per SCM to Rs 21.36 per SCM (excluding VAT) with effect from Wednesday.

Adani Gas caters to about 240,000 households and approximately 150,000 CNG users in Ahmedabad and Vadodara markets in Gujarat.

Following the revision in the domestic natural gas prices for the CGD players by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas under “New Domestic Natural Gas Pricing Guidelines, 2014” from US $ 2.48 per mmbtu to US $ 2.89 per mmbtu (on Gross Calorific Value basis).

