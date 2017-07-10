After Surat, city textile traders also on strike to protest GST

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

After massive protests in Surat, textile markets in Ahmedabad also remained shut on Monday to protest against GST. The traders said that markets will remain close till the government rolls back GST on cloth.

Meanwhile, a delegation of traders from both the cities met deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday and made representations about their issues. Patel assured them that he will take up their issue with Union finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi on Tuesday. He told the traders that government was out to help business community and will provide full co-operation and support for their development.

In another development Union Minister of state for commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman said that there was no intention of government to hurt business community. The government was ready to listen to the grievances of textile traders and resolve them.

Textile traders in Surat are on indefinite strike since last week. On Saturday traders had organized a massive rally demanding roll back of GST. They have demanded that government should not levy any tax on cloth. They were ready to pay GST on yarn.

Traders in ahmedabad joined the strike from Monday. Three main cloth markets were totally shut and traders would decide on further course in a meeting on Tuesday.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle